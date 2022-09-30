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From Joe Rogan Experience, ep. 1875. Dave Smith Explains the West's Dirty History in Ukraine Which is Provoking a Nuclear War w/ Russia"We will destroy the human species if we do this yet there's this war right on Russia's border and there is no effort to negotiate"
From Episode #1875