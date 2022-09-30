From Joe Rogan Experience, ep. 1875. Dave Smith Explains the West's Dirty History in Ukraine Which is Provoking a Nuclear War w/ Russia"We will destroy the human species if we do this yet there's this war right on Russia's border and there is no effort to negotiate"
From Episode #1875
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.