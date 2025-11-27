Praying for America - PT 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last Days
---------------
You still live waiting for dates to change or not change spiritually. Dates will confuse you and lead you to lose your faith
Prepare yourselves to face extreme cold and heavy snowfall in countries where winter is coming, and in countries where it was not so cold, you will suffer from the cold