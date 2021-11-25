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U.S. Army Intel Analyst Issues Serious Warning: America Facing "Color Revolution"
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120 views • November 25, 2021
Michael Cost is a former intelligence analyst with the U.S. Army. He served in Iraq. He says that he hoped to be able to raise his son in peace, but instead he’s forced to watch the Constitution be trampled into dust and his son’s future destroyed by Marxist tyrants.
Michael says that America is in the middle of a color revolution taking place all around us, and it’s a revolution that is bad news for everyone to the right of Chairman Mao. Michael spent years analyzing military intelligence abroad, and now he’s applying his skills at home. He says the signs are bad, very bad, and he feels it’s his obligation to at least warn everybody.
Michael says that America is in the middle of a color revolution taking place all around us, and it’s a revolution that is bad news for everyone to the right of Chairman Mao. Michael spent years analyzing military intelligence abroad, and now he’s applying his skills at home. He says the signs are bad, very bad, and he feels it’s his obligation to at least warn everybody.
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