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What Did he Really Say in this Speech?
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705 views • January 10, 2021
Trump's speech seems to be invoking EO2018 publicly which will lead to the military tribunals we're about to soon see come to light..? Health Ranger Report gives an awesome macro view of the 'battle plan' playing out as we speak. #WakeUp so that you can enjoy the show...:)
*_Sauce_*
President Trump: This may be the most important speech I've ever made https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0_Ulr2LLYY&;
https://www.brighteon.com/85eb594a-046e-48b7-989d-25a1d868ba67
https://merrileebeazley.org/situation-update-dec-3rd-trump-invokes-foreign-interference-provision-of-his-2018-executive-order-authorizing-military-response-to-cyber-warfare-see-nspm-13/
*_Sauce_*
President Trump: This may be the most important speech I've ever made https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0_Ulr2LLYY&;
https://www.brighteon.com/85eb594a-046e-48b7-989d-25a1d868ba67
https://merrileebeazley.org/situation-update-dec-3rd-trump-invokes-foreign-interference-provision-of-his-2018-executive-order-authorizing-military-response-to-cyber-warfare-see-nspm-13/
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