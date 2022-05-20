Finland and Sweden Officially Ask To Join the Ranks of NATO

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05/18/2022 Sweden’s ambassador to the US Karin Olofsdotter said in her interview with Fox News that the attack on Ukraine on 24th of February, changed everything for us. We realized that the security arrangements that we have had, and that we have built up for so long, are not enough anymore. We have seen that we need to be part of the strongest military alliance of the world.