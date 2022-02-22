"DISCLOSURE" [MINDBLOWING] Trafficked Children Rescued from NYC Tunnels | Trailer

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DISCLOSURE (Part 2) goes deep into the global underground tunnel system, the children and the rescue operations, Antarctica and what’s being hidden there, ET life and their intentions and so much more!
This documentary produced by Jason Shurka. Whistleblower describes first hand experience of a rescue operation bringing 35K children out of NYC tunnels.
Human trafficking right beneath the streets of NYC.
To watch the full documentary -
https://www.brighteon.com/9ce7d10b-f940-48c2-b9fb-55b0022aabb0
Produced by Jason Shurka