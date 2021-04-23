Wheatgrass and Barleygrass: How to Grow A Full Cycle on a Schedule + Experiments

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#microgreens #masterclass #wheatgrass #tutorial
Wheatgrass demand and exposure has exploded in the last 5 years for its chelation and high mineral properties. In this last of full procedure videos for the common microgreens, I go over a full seed to harvest cycle of growing organic Wheatgrass (Hard Red Winter Rye) and Barleygrass (my new backup) in soil for harvesting on a consistent timeline.
Procedures:
Sanitizing
Seeding
Stacking
Watering
Harvesting
Grasses absolutely love water but is also prone to mold so we are going to do some experiments with lighting!
My favorite varieties we cover in this video are:
1. Hard Red Winter Rye: https://bit.ly/32BuP4H
2. Barleygrass: https://bit.ly/3sMa0ye
Handy Printable Guide: https://bit.ly/2KQt2TR
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French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo
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WNC Local Growing Resources:
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Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
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Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
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Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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