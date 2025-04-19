THE COWARD’S MANTRA! ~ If you want to WIN you are going to have to get in the Game and start playing to WIN! LEAD BY EXAMPLE!

Follow Nonvaxer420 and start sharring: https://x.com/Imbackbitches45?t=QlN9MiXUrv3jNF4EsMP0nQ&s=09

.

Follow Psinergy And Start Sharring:

https://x.com/psinergy_SDW?t=PJ4R-GFrIUwV6BONcJwZ-w&s=09

.

Follow CorinneNokel And Start Sharring: https://x.com/CorinneNokel?t=2G7JzM3rXcXjeQmtoIml4A&s=09

.

Follow DawnC And Start Sharring:

https://x.com/DawnC1235?t=UbN51TeIonlZGkGbmnqrJA&s=09

.

Follow EleventhStar And Start Sharring: https://x.com/Eleventhstar1?t=zd1VaE2Hx0Bu3s0M2mNnFw&s=09

.

Follow KristieIushkova And Start Sharring: https://x.com/KristieIushkova?t=2ZO-LdYM4GlR6zrs2HjOWQ&s=09

.

If you don't want this then you will put in the work needed to educate yourself and others:

SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c

.

CORONA:A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for+Nanonetworks&source=android

.

The 2030 AI FOR GOOD AGENDA All broken down into1 video to make it easy to understand!





While They Have You Focused On Epstein, JFK SR And E-GOD/DOGE Because You'll Get Some $$ back Here Is What They Are Really Up too In The Background!

https://rumble.com/v6rxnpz-409717079.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19

(FULL EPISODE) https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection

New York University Abu Dhabi Ian F Akyildiz https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY