DEFLECT/DISTRACT

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-ukraine-coming-to-a-head-major-historic-speech-by-putin-on-february-21 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/02/pentagon-balloons-surveillance-midwest
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/dec/20/googles-earth-how-the-tech-giant-is-helping-the-state-spy-on-us
https://futurism.com/the-byte/navy-scientist-ufo-tech-fusion
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/02/08/what-is-behind-the-us-navys-ufo-fusion-energy-patent/?sh=5d8f81eb4733
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/international/global/why-chinese-companies-are-investing-billions-mexico
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXFwCi6VQ_Y
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/03/business/china-mexico-trade.html
https://tradingeconomics.com/china/exports/mexico/arms-ammunition-parts-accessories
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/putting-china-on-our-bord_b_14685690
https://warisboring.com/the-chinese-are-coming-the-chinese-are-coming/
https://thediplomat.com/2016/08/chinas-growing-arms-sales-to-latin-america/
https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-spy-balloon-western-made-components-english-writing-lawmakers-report-2023-2?op=1
https://www.businessinsider.com/brain-control-weapon-warnings-show-concern-for-china-military-research-2022-2?op=1
https://www.africanews.com/2023/02/15/nigerian-bakeries-shut-down-unable-to-afford-flour/
https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/bud-yaki-namagannya-rosiyi-perehopiti-iniciativu-mayemo-zlam-81005
https://syrianobserver.com/news/81741/un-delegation-meets-interim-government-at-headquarters-north-of-aleppo.html
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article272518324.html
https://www.itv.com/news/2023-02-15/white-supremacist-jailed-for-life-after-killing-10-black-people-in-new-york
https://www.voanews.com/a/hostile-attacks-surveillance-a-threat-to-el-salvador-media/6964706.html
https://www.tldm.org/news39/trainload-of-us-tanks-heading-to-border-with-mexico-chinese-and-russian-troops-massing-in-venezuela.htm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.