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GUILTY MEN: Nuremberg Execution Footage
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247 views • October 17, 2021
Public domain footage of Nazis being hanged.
The Rockefeller Syndicate financed Nazi Eugenics.
How did ROCKEFELLER escape the gallows?
The millions murdered by Nazi Eugenics under ROCKEFELLER were killed for the same agenda that Eugenicist FAUCI and his owner BILL GATES have today: POPULATION CONTROL.
Both GATES' family lineage and FAUCI's have close ties to ROCKEFELLER.
These are the people responsible for waging war on the innocent inhabitants of Earth. They are EUGENICISTS.
They do not identify with humanity. They detest humanity. They eat our children.
They are GHOULS.
If they can hang the Nazis for war crimes, can you give me a reason why FAUCI, GATES, and the ROCKEFELLERS should escape the gallows?
It's time that we stop letting them call the shots and lead us to SLAUGHTER.
You have no idea what is in store for your children if they succeed.
Never in history has humanity faced such a pivotal moment.
They are already at war with you, when will you realize you have been attacked?
When they have already won?
It's going to take a lot of rope, folks. But we can clean this up if we roll up our sleeves and start doing the dirty work to which we have been called.
Or else, the rope will be for you, your children, and all of humanity.
HANG THE BASTARDS! (Lawfully) God help us all.
The Rockefeller Syndicate financed Nazi Eugenics.
How did ROCKEFELLER escape the gallows?
The millions murdered by Nazi Eugenics under ROCKEFELLER were killed for the same agenda that Eugenicist FAUCI and his owner BILL GATES have today: POPULATION CONTROL.
Both GATES' family lineage and FAUCI's have close ties to ROCKEFELLER.
These are the people responsible for waging war on the innocent inhabitants of Earth. They are EUGENICISTS.
They do not identify with humanity. They detest humanity. They eat our children.
They are GHOULS.
If they can hang the Nazis for war crimes, can you give me a reason why FAUCI, GATES, and the ROCKEFELLERS should escape the gallows?
It's time that we stop letting them call the shots and lead us to SLAUGHTER.
You have no idea what is in store for your children if they succeed.
Never in history has humanity faced such a pivotal moment.
They are already at war with you, when will you realize you have been attacked?
When they have already won?
It's going to take a lot of rope, folks. But we can clean this up if we roll up our sleeves and start doing the dirty work to which we have been called.
Or else, the rope will be for you, your children, and all of humanity.
HANG THE BASTARDS! (Lawfully) God help us all.
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