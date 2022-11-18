Create New Account
Understanding Pope Francis, The Vatican II Pope
Understanding Pope Francis, The Vatican II PopeWalterVeithIn Episode 68 we discuss the issue of Vatican II. Many believe the Roman Catholic church has changed after Vatican II, and that the old ways of the Roman Catholic church are something of the past. Is this truly the case? We look at the teachings of the Roman Catholic church before and after Vatican II, how these teachings infiltrated protestant churches and also how Pope Francis fits into all of this

