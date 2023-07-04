BEWARE OF HYPOCRISY LUKE 12:1-21

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 12:1-21. Hypocrisy is foolish. On the day of judgement God will show the hidden wicked thoughts of people like the Pharisees. There are two ways to say that the truth cannot remain hidden. People will hear in the daytime whatever anyone has said at night. People may whisper a secret in a private room in a house. But other people will shout it from the roofs.

