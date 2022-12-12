Ann Vandersteel: Preserving the Legacy of Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko was a visionary who deeply understood the grave danger posed to the physical lives and civil liberties of Americans by the anti-American forces.

In this interview with The New American, Ann Vandersteel, the co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, discusses the mission and work of the organization, which aims to preserve freedom and fight against the pure evil represented by globalists such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among others. These entities embody the satanic, anti-human, and anti-God forces, according to the book titled "How to Decapitate the Serpent," written by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko and Brent Hamachek. You can order his book at: https://zelenkobook.com/

Ann invited Americans to attend the first medical freedom information conference hosted by the Foundation on March 11, 2023. There will be three panel discussions focusing on parental rights, the modern American dissident, and critical thinking and skepticism in the world of medical rights and responsibilities. Tickets are available at: https://zelenko-freedom-foundation.ticketleap.com/medical-freedom-information-conference/

To learn more about and support the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, please go to: https://www.zfreedomfoundation.org/