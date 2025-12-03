OP Fishbowl: When US nuked sky & almost ended the world In 1962 - Flashback

Op Fishbowl: When US nuked sky & almost ended the world

In 1962, the United States carried out Operation Fishbowl, a series of high-altitude nuclear tests over the Pacific, showing utter disregard for life on Earth.

Part of Operation Dominic, these “experiments” weren’t science, in contrary, they were a dangerous power play, putting the planet at risk just to flex atomic muscles.

The tests aimed to understand how nuclear detonations behave in the upper atmosphere and their impact on radar, communications, and missile systems.

The stakes were astronomical: scientists wanted to simulate nuclear explosions in space to see their effects on satellites and even potential anti-missile defense systems.

💣Key blasts:

Starfish Prime: 1.4 megatons detonated 400 km above Earth on July 9, 1962. EMPs fried electronics 1,445 km away in Hawaii. Streetlights failed, alarms went off, the US didn’t care who got hurt.

Bluegill, Checkmate, Kingfish: Smaller tests that still spread radiation into the atmosphere, poisoning the planet for the sake of military ego.

☢️ The ugly truth:

Radiation fallout: Dangerous particles from high-altitude blasts eventually reached populated areas, exposing civilians to harm—all for “research.”

Global tension: Just months before the Cuban Missile Crisis, Fishbowl added fuel to the Cold War fire. These tests were reckless brinkmanship, risking a chain reaction nobody could control.

Space militarisation: Fishbowl pioneered nuclear weapons in orbit, turning space into a battlefield—a reckless legacy still haunting today.

🎩Cynical “fun fact”

Starfish Prime created artificial auroras visible in Hawaii—a deadly, radioactive light show across the sky.

Op Fishbowl wasn’t just science; it was Cold War brinkmanship at its most spectacular—and terrifying.