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How to Escape From a Sick Society - Academy of Ideas
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100 views • May 21, 2022
How to Escape From a Sick Society - Academy of Ideas
"Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, reflecting on the Soviet Union’s descent into totalitarian rule in the mid-20th century, and all the things that could have been done to prevent it, wrote the following:
'If… if… We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation … we hurried to submit. We submitted with pleasure! … We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.' (Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago)
https://academyofideas.com/2021/09/how-to-escape-from-a-sick-society/
"Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, reflecting on the Soviet Union’s descent into totalitarian rule in the mid-20th century, and all the things that could have been done to prevent it, wrote the following:
'If… if… We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation … we hurried to submit. We submitted with pleasure! … We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.' (Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago)
https://academyofideas.com/2021/09/how-to-escape-from-a-sick-society/
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