Port Huron Schools vs. Constitutional Protections
Blue Water Healthy Living
Published 19 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Jeremy Kenney's son, a high school student, was expelled for drawing a picture from Port Huron High School. Jeremy explains the details over the picture, how the school reacted, and how he was told his home would need to be searched without a warrant or probable cause.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

expelledport huroneileen teschliving exponentiallyport huron police departmentjeremy kenneyport huron high school

