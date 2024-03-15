Port Huron Schools vs. Constitutional Protections

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Jeremy Kenney's son, a high school student, was expelled for drawing a picture from Port Huron High School. Jeremy explains the details over the picture, how the school reacted, and how he was told his home would need to be searched without a warrant or probable cause.
