10th U.S. Supposed Drug Vessel strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has posted video showing the 10th strike by US forces on a vessel suspected of carrying drugs for Tren de Aragua. Along with this video, Hegseth wrote that the incident took place overnight at the direction of President Trump. The vessel was being operated by Tren De Aragua in the Caribbean Sea in international waters. Six people on board the boat were killed, raising the total number of deaths in these strikes to at least 46.

Assistant "War Bro" Sean Parnell announced that the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is deploying to the Caribbean.

Why does the U.S. need an aircraft carrier to destroy fishing boats? 🤔

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its strike group are currently in the Adriatic Sea.

It will take the vessel approximately 12 days to enter the SOUTHCOM arena.

"Our country will continue its path and cannot be stopped even if they threaten us and intimidate us. There is a threat in the Caribbean with the deployment of US air and naval equipment but we are working without fear.

We are now facing the worst military threat in over 100 years, represented by the aerial and naval deployment of the United States. US military deployment is getting closer day by day to the Venezuelan coast.

We do not love war and we are not warmongers, we are warriors but we are advocates of peace and lovers of peace."

— Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Defense Minister of Venezuela.