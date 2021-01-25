Rob Braxman: What Browser to Use? (2021-1-25)

What is the best browser for your PC, Mac, Android, IOS in 2021 that can protect our Internet Privacy against the data stealing giants Facebook and Google? What other tips, in addition to the browser can protect our data from Facebook so we don't get zucked?



Unfortunately, using techniques like Browser fingerprinting and Canvas fingerprinting, Facebook and Google track you when you go to any website. This ultra invasive scheme needs to be mitigated and I will explain how in this video. Using a technique I invented called Browser Isolation, you can stop the data location in it's tracks. I'm the Internet Privacy Guy. I'm here to educate. You are losing your Internet privacy and Internet security every day if you don't fight for it. Your data is collected with endless permanent data mining. Learn about a TOR router, a VPN , antivirus, spyware, firewalls, IP address, WiFi triangulation, data privacy regulation, backups and tech tools, and evading mass surveillance from NSA, CIA, FBI. Learn how to be anonymous on the Internet so you are not profiled. Learn to speak freely with pseudo anonymity. Learn more about the dangers of the internet and the dangers of social media, dangers of email.