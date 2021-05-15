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Fauci's Decoy of Coronavirus Deception and China’s Massive Infiltration of U.S. Virus Research Laboratories
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90 views • May 15, 2021
Sub-Title: "The Origins of the Coronavirus: While All Eyes Were on the BSL4 Lab in Wuhan - Fauci Was Granting $182 Million to the BSL4 Lab @ the University of Texas"
Take it the way you want to. "Dr. Fauci Prepping to Flee Country" https://realrawnews.com/2021/05/dr-fauci-prepping-to-flee-country/ I don't trust him either way. The Walls are Closing in. No Doubt.
Since July 2006 Dr. Anthony Fauci and The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have been giving out millions of dollars worth of grants to various scientists and professors around the USA and even the World. While several eyes have been paying attention to the $3.7 million grant that Fauci gave to his good friend Peter Daszak and the 'Gain of Function' research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology just prior to the leaking of the Coronavirus (of which Fauci emphatically denies happening) we were not looking at another BSL4 laboratory that Fauci has funded over $180 million dollars to since 2006. Prof. James LeDuc, is the Director of the Galveston National Laboratory and is a good friend of Fauci and James LeDuc is a huge researcher of virus 'Gain of Function' and that is a prime research topic that they look at in the Galveston facility. The labs own web page states: "Research also focuses on understanding transmission and pathogenesis of emerging viruses and developing medical countermeasures for dangerous pathogens that can be weaponized.
The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry." They work with th US Department of Defense and they study 'weaponized viruses'. This as you will hear in the video is another term for 'Gain of Function'. Tony Fauci lied this past week when he told Senator Rand that he and his NIAID did NOT fund US money to 'Gain of Function' research when he clearly did. All 182,000,000 of it to the 'Gain of Function Lab' in Texas.
The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) is a sophisticated high containment research facility that serves as a critically important resource in the global fight against infectious diseases. The GNL is located on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch and operates under the umbrella of UTMB’s Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for the BSL4 laboratories and operations at the GNL, and the lab’s top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world.
Researchers at the GNL are internationally known for their expertise working with pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19 and MERS, and mosquito borne viruses like Zika and Chikungunya. Research also focuses on understanding transmission and pathogenesis of emerging viruses and developing medical countermeasures for dangerous pathogens that can be weaponized.
The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry.
Related videos:
FAUCI JOKES ABOUT HIRING CCP OFFICIALS
nataliew @Rumble
https://rumble.com/embed/ve8abj/?pub=et9v9
Dr. Lawrence Sellin on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzgqTLe9SjX01M8MzIAio7Q
Related Links:
https://www.document.no/2021/03/18/chinas-massive-infiltration-of-u-s-virus-research-laboratories/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/fauci-researchers-headlined-wuhan-gain-of-function-event/
http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/International_Conferences2017/201712/t20171215_187977.html
https://reporter.nih.gov/search/YrYB6Avk_0uZjWnuBDKOIg/projects
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Take it the way you want to. "Dr. Fauci Prepping to Flee Country" https://realrawnews.com/2021/05/dr-fauci-prepping-to-flee-country/ I don't trust him either way. The Walls are Closing in. No Doubt.
Since July 2006 Dr. Anthony Fauci and The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have been giving out millions of dollars worth of grants to various scientists and professors around the USA and even the World. While several eyes have been paying attention to the $3.7 million grant that Fauci gave to his good friend Peter Daszak and the 'Gain of Function' research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology just prior to the leaking of the Coronavirus (of which Fauci emphatically denies happening) we were not looking at another BSL4 laboratory that Fauci has funded over $180 million dollars to since 2006. Prof. James LeDuc, is the Director of the Galveston National Laboratory and is a good friend of Fauci and James LeDuc is a huge researcher of virus 'Gain of Function' and that is a prime research topic that they look at in the Galveston facility. The labs own web page states: "Research also focuses on understanding transmission and pathogenesis of emerging viruses and developing medical countermeasures for dangerous pathogens that can be weaponized.
The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry." They work with th US Department of Defense and they study 'weaponized viruses'. This as you will hear in the video is another term for 'Gain of Function'. Tony Fauci lied this past week when he told Senator Rand that he and his NIAID did NOT fund US money to 'Gain of Function' research when he clearly did. All 182,000,000 of it to the 'Gain of Function Lab' in Texas.
The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) is a sophisticated high containment research facility that serves as a critically important resource in the global fight against infectious diseases. The GNL is located on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch and operates under the umbrella of UTMB’s Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for the BSL4 laboratories and operations at the GNL, and the lab’s top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world.
Researchers at the GNL are internationally known for their expertise working with pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19 and MERS, and mosquito borne viruses like Zika and Chikungunya. Research also focuses on understanding transmission and pathogenesis of emerging viruses and developing medical countermeasures for dangerous pathogens that can be weaponized.
The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry.
Related videos:
FAUCI JOKES ABOUT HIRING CCP OFFICIALS
nataliew @Rumble
https://rumble.com/embed/ve8abj/?pub=et9v9
Dr. Lawrence Sellin on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzgqTLe9SjX01M8MzIAio7Q
Related Links:
https://www.document.no/2021/03/18/chinas-massive-infiltration-of-u-s-virus-research-laboratories/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/fauci-researchers-headlined-wuhan-gain-of-function-event/
http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/International_Conferences2017/201712/t20171215_187977.html
https://reporter.nih.gov/search/YrYB6Avk_0uZjWnuBDKOIg/projects
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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