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FAUCI’S HOUSE OF CARDS FALLS
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5171 views • June 14, 2021
FAUCI’S HOUSE OF CARDS FALLS
The COVID-19 lab origin theory, long deemed a conspiracy, is now seriously being considered, thanks to thousands of Anthony Fauci’s emails obtained through FOIA requests. Now published scientists that dismissed this theory are changing their tune.
#FauciEmail #FauciEmailDump #FOIA #FireFauci #CovidOrigins #LabOrigin #ConspiracyTheory #TheLancet #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
The COVID-19 lab origin theory, long deemed a conspiracy, is now seriously being considered, thanks to thousands of Anthony Fauci’s emails obtained through FOIA requests. Now published scientists that dismissed this theory are changing their tune.
#FauciEmail #FauciEmailDump #FOIA #FireFauci #CovidOrigins #LabOrigin #ConspiracyTheory #TheLancet #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
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