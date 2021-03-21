How Do We Rightly Divide the Word of Truth?

Have you ever been told that we need to "rightly divide the word of truth"? People often quote this instruction from Paul when they want to use one part of the Bible to contradict another part they don't like. This error has crept in because people assume that "the word of truth" is the Bible, and that Paul's instruction to "study to show yourself approved unto God" is also teaching us to study the Bible. In this video, we'll show you how Paul wasn't talking about the Bible at all. Once you understand that, you will discover a radical new way to study the Word of God.