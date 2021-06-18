© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corstet 5 Minute Overview: Global Governance #5 - Inflation & Energy Woes Dog Globalist Dreams
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • June 18, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the G7 Summit and Global Governance.
This week started with Biden at the G7 Summit, followed by the Euro Summit, then a private meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Meanwhile on earth, inflation is going through the roof and the administration's determination to starve US of fossil fuels is causing major short and long term problems.
Has the New Green Deal fairy dust already worn off?
Wishing and hoping has already failed, and no matter how much lipstick the left/media slathers on this pig, it is one oink from extinction. Will we rise from the rubble?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of Global Governance gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
This week started with Biden at the G7 Summit, followed by the Euro Summit, then a private meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Meanwhile on earth, inflation is going through the roof and the administration's determination to starve US of fossil fuels is causing major short and long term problems.
Has the New Green Deal fairy dust already worn off?
Wishing and hoping has already failed, and no matter how much lipstick the left/media slathers on this pig, it is one oink from extinction. Will we rise from the rubble?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of Global Governance gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.