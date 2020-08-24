SHOCK AND AWE IN AMERICA SUPPLIED BY SPACE X

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NEVERLOSETRUTH https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
WILDFIRE MAP https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
MILITARY HELPING FIGHT FIRES https://ktla.com/news/california/national-guard-and-u-s-military-helping-to-fight-california-fires-amid-staffing-shortages/?fbclid=IwAR0QWeyUgoQ9wj1K6x4xWU-SpQ0-4Z78gO_1GLJAze2glE56wwOc4cbHj38
https://www.jpost.com/international/atlanta-chemical-fire-latest-in-series-of-fires-explosions-in-us-635541
https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-11-planet-skysats-launch-august-2020.html
43% OF IOWA CROPS TAKEN OUT https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2020/08/12/iowa-derecho-corn-damage/