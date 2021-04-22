CCP Virus Being Similar to Two Bat Coronaviruses: ZC45/ZXC21

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1/26/2021 Dr. Linfa Wang, a virologist who has been engaged in bat coronavirus research for a long time and has long-term cooperation with Wuhan Institute of Virology, told the story of the CCP virus sequencing in China. According to the disclosed communication records, the early sequencing results from the CCP China recognized that two bat coronaviruses, ZC45 and ZXC21–which are known as the Zhoushan bat coronavirus in Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s reports–are akin to the CCP virus. However, the sequencing results weren’t shared with the international community.