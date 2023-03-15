John-Henry Westen
March 14, 2023
Canada’s disturbing slide into offering euthanasia as standard medical practice marks another disconcerting milestone in the degradation of civil society. Even in cases where a person is not deemed terminally ill, Canadian patients and their guardians are now proffered the option of accepting and accelerating their deaths—all in the name of mercy.
Can this madness be stopped before it is too late? Join John-Henry Westen as he goes one-on-one with pro-life doctor Paul Saba, who has experienced the unabashed suggestion for euthanasia first-hand in the case of his daughter Jessica. Dr. Saba is now pushing back against the medical establishment’s pro-death efforts, and warning others of the perils that await them under the current regime.
Watch now for the latest analysis on what is happening in Canadian doctors' offices and discover Dr. Saba's core strategies for building a Culture of Life.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d50y8-exposed-euthanasia-in-canada-is-now-disguised-as-palliative-care.html
