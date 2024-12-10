BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionist forces abduct an injured man from a hospital in Nablus .
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
5 months ago


Special Zionist forces kidnapped the injured young man Ayman Ghannam from inside the Arab Specialized Hospital in the city of Nablus.   They infiltrated the hospital disguised as women, doctors, and elderly men, and two members of the medical staff were assaulted before the injured young man was abducted from the intensive care unit. Stand up: A special force from the Israeli occupation stormed a hospital in the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, and arrested the injured citizen Ayman Ghannam from the intensive care unit after assaulting the medical staff.Interview: Muzaffar Zoukan, Director of the Prisoners' Club.

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 05/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazawest bankramallahal aqsa floud
