Trudeau and the media are building a SURVEILLANCE STATE

Justin Trudeau’s Online Harms Bill, Bill C-63, is the biggest threat to freedom of speech in this country. It introduces nothing short of a surveillance state replete with snitch lines, kangaroo courts and mass censorship.
But Canadians can’t count on the legacy media to tell the truth about Trudeau’s latest power grab. Instead of sounding the alarm, the media is cheering on the prime minister and doing his dirty work in smearing the opposition.
If Canada were a free country, with a free press, the media would be ringing the alarm over this assault on freedom of speech.
