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GENERAL MCINERNEY [ POSSIBLE VOTER RIGGER USING A SYSTEM CALLED HAMMER AND SCORECARD ] ( THE PROGRAMS FAILED TO HELP HILLARY IN 2016 - BUT TRAITORS CIA, FBI, AND DEEP STATE DID TRY )
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64 views • November 08, 2020
WHAT IS HAMMER ?
HAS THIS SYSTEM BEEN USED IN THE CURRENT ELECTION ?
IS THIS ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF VAILED DEMOCRACY ?
GENERAL MCINERNEY CONFIRMS DENNIS MONTGOMERY IS A PATRIOT AND HERO
THE RACKETEERING CRIMINAL FBI ARRESTED DENNIS TO COVER UP FOR THE CRIMES OF THE CIA AND FBI; AND HILLARY CLINTON
Whistleblower Montgomery LEAKS 47 Hard Drives of CLASSIFIED INFORMATION & SURVEILLANCE to Nunes! [ https://youtu.be/gcSGsUtNGEw ]
https://wearechange.org/bombshell-cia-whistleblower-dennis-montgomery-leaks-47-hard-drives-exposing-obama-administration-massive-surveillance-of-govt-employees/
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/05/22/montgomery-the-hammer-surveillance-system-whistleblower-became-the-deep-states-enemy-number-one-after-exposing-the-truth/
HAS THIS SYSTEM BEEN USED IN THE CURRENT ELECTION ?
IS THIS ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF VAILED DEMOCRACY ?
GENERAL MCINERNEY CONFIRMS DENNIS MONTGOMERY IS A PATRIOT AND HERO
THE RACKETEERING CRIMINAL FBI ARRESTED DENNIS TO COVER UP FOR THE CRIMES OF THE CIA AND FBI; AND HILLARY CLINTON
Whistleblower Montgomery LEAKS 47 Hard Drives of CLASSIFIED INFORMATION & SURVEILLANCE to Nunes! [ https://youtu.be/gcSGsUtNGEw ]
https://wearechange.org/bombshell-cia-whistleblower-dennis-montgomery-leaks-47-hard-drives-exposing-obama-administration-massive-surveillance-of-govt-employees/
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/05/22/montgomery-the-hammer-surveillance-system-whistleblower-became-the-deep-states-enemy-number-one-after-exposing-the-truth/
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