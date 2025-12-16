BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚠️Gates linked microneedle patches spark vaccine-passport fears
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
105 views • 21 hours ago

⚠️🧬 ‘YOU WILL BE MARKED’ — Gates-linked microneedle patches spark vaccine-passport fears

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher claims Bill Gates–funded research is paving the way for microneedle patch implants that deliver modified mRNA alongside quantum-dot “QR codes” embedded in the skin.

In an interview, Hulscher describes a dissolvable patch — “like a band-aid” — that installs quantum dots lasting “at least five years”, adding that newer versions can embed “literal QR codes” readable by AI-assisted cameras.

💬 “You won’t use your phone… You will use your wrist,” he says, calling it a biological vaccine-passport system.

🦠 Citing Gates-funded studies, Hulscher notes the markings were designed to persist for years and be detected with adapted smartphones, and that the dots were tested alongside vaccines. He warns the tech could be rolled out during a future pandemic to control who can shop, dine, or travel.

👁 Since the Gates Foundation funds microneedle vaccine research, Hulscher views the trajectory as a push toward gene delivery + biometric ID + AI verification in one implant.

Adding:

BlackRock dumped: Vulture fund loses $5.9 billion Dutch pension mandate

BlackRock, which has preached green capitalism for global control in ideological lockstep with Bill Gates, has now been fired for… not taking climate seriously enough, according to a Bloomberg report.

♦️ The world’s largest asset manager just lost a $5.9 billion equity mandate from Dutch pension fund PME.

♦️  The PME group, which oversees about $70 billion for workers in the metals and technology sectors, assessed that the mammoth firm no longer acts in its “best ”interests”—especially on climate risk.

♦️ PME confirmed in an email that all ties with Larry Fink’s empire have been severed and the portfolio has been transferred to UBS and Dutch manager MN.

And this isn’t an isolated incident.

🔶 In September, Dutch pension giant PFZW yanked a $17 billion mandate from BlackRock, citing the same concerns.

🔶 Earlier this year, PME openly signaled trouble after BlackRock quit a Net Zero Asset Managers initiative—a major multi-trillion-dollar group of investment managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

🔶 PME’s senior strategist Daan Spaargaren explicitly stressed that the fund wants partners willing to push back against the “anti-climate” agenda it associates with the Trump team.

BlackRock, for its part, warned against the “politicization” of pension funds—a rich complaint from a firm that spent years politicizing capital allocation itself.

😏 The irony is biting. For years, BlackRock helped WEF globalists like Gates weaponize “climate action” as a global lever of influence. Now, the firm is getting clipped for that same agenda…


👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (geo_prime1)

politicseventsdepopulationcurrent
Recent News
The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

Willow Tohi
The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer's at a terrifying pace

The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer’s at a terrifying pace

Ava Grace
Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Cassie B.
Scientists discover alternative physical communication channel for NEURONS

Scientists discover alternative physical communication channel for NEURONS

Lance D Johnson
"Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family" serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
