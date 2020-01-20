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Crazy Snowpocalypse In Eastern Canada - Record Snow In 2020
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61 views • January 20, 2020
Uploaded on January 20 2020
Canadian public safety and emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair takes some time away from his personal agenda to disarm Canadians to rally the troops and coordinate a federal response to help people out on the ground.
Canadian public safety and emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair takes some time away from his personal agenda to disarm Canadians to rally the troops and coordinate a federal response to help people out on the ground.
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