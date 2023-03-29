Canadian police officer killed by VAXX poison injections

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https://t.me/covidbc/10534
Corinne Kline
Edmonton Police
@edmontonpolice
It is with profound sadness, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) announces the passing of Constable Corinne Kline. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss her dearly.
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