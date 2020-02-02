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The Inefficient and Corrupt Ethanol Industry
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240 views • February 02, 2020
This exposure to what we thought was a "green" industry practice, turns out to be what most people never thought it was. It shouldn't surprise us though...because it's just another governmental bureaucratic regulation which costs more in implementation than it could ever recoup financially, environmentally, or with peoples' happiness.
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