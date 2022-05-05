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Defining Animal Rights
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1 view • May 05, 2022
https://danhappel.com/defining-animal-rights/ The anti-humanity network of UN sanctioned NGOs surrounding the animal rights movement are intimately interconnected with communist front organizations and radical environmental ideologies that share a common vision for the world...
Their vision of utopia is a world where appointed, not elected, government bureaucrats and special interests control every aspect of daily existence and humans are confined to human hives known as mega-cities while nature controls the remaining 99% of the planet; unless of course you are very rich or one of the chosen few who make all the rules for the rest of us.
Very little of this vision makes any sense at all unless you kick in the eugenics programs that also reduce the human population by as much as 95%. Anyone not willing to comply with their totalitarian vision is automatically culled from the herd, with the remainder closely monitored to assure absolute compliance with “the plan”.
Sound absurd? Maybe you had best do a little of your own research into the radical organizations behind the animal rights movement and the UN Framework on Sustainable Development referred to as Agenda 21/2030.
And lest you think that eliminating meat from your diet is the only part of animal rights that apply to you, think again. Pet ownership is considered slavery by animal rights leaders, while ranching or any other form of animal husbandry is genocide, but killing humans through abortion is considered OK……..for the good for the planet.
Fabricated and real crisis will lead to food shortages, dollar devaluation, lockdowns, plandemics, vaccine mandates, travel restrictions and economic sanctions; all affecting the working poor and elderly disproportionately and ultimately leading to a mass die-off.
The green agenda is only green when you look at the money lining the pockets of the global elite and their useful idiots that fill the ranks of environmental/animal rights NGOs and the many communist front groups. Wake up America, the Animal Rights movement is an Anti-Humanity movement.
Their vision of utopia is a world where appointed, not elected, government bureaucrats and special interests control every aspect of daily existence and humans are confined to human hives known as mega-cities while nature controls the remaining 99% of the planet; unless of course you are very rich or one of the chosen few who make all the rules for the rest of us.
Very little of this vision makes any sense at all unless you kick in the eugenics programs that also reduce the human population by as much as 95%. Anyone not willing to comply with their totalitarian vision is automatically culled from the herd, with the remainder closely monitored to assure absolute compliance with “the plan”.
Sound absurd? Maybe you had best do a little of your own research into the radical organizations behind the animal rights movement and the UN Framework on Sustainable Development referred to as Agenda 21/2030.
And lest you think that eliminating meat from your diet is the only part of animal rights that apply to you, think again. Pet ownership is considered slavery by animal rights leaders, while ranching or any other form of animal husbandry is genocide, but killing humans through abortion is considered OK……..for the good for the planet.
Fabricated and real crisis will lead to food shortages, dollar devaluation, lockdowns, plandemics, vaccine mandates, travel restrictions and economic sanctions; all affecting the working poor and elderly disproportionately and ultimately leading to a mass die-off.
The green agenda is only green when you look at the money lining the pockets of the global elite and their useful idiots that fill the ranks of environmental/animal rights NGOs and the many communist front groups. Wake up America, the Animal Rights movement is an Anti-Humanity movement.
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