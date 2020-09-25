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Charlie Kirk: Know The TRUTH About Breonna Taylor
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165 views • September 25, 2020
The media peddled endless lies about this case. Now the city of Louisville has to pay the price at the hands of radical anarchists and rioters. Learn the facts!!
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