Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 31, 2024
Dr. Andrew Wakefield returns to The HighWire with actress Emmy Robbin to discuss the highly anticipated release of his new film, Protocol 7, chronicling the true story of the historical lawsuit against Merck for fraudulent activity behind the mumps portion of their MMR vaccine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yqajf-andy-wakefield-and-emmy-robbin-on-protocol-7.html