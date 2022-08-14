Faith & Liberty #34 - Sound of Silence

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Faith & Liberty #34 - Streamed live on April 14th, 2022.
Yeah, we took a week off to breathe, but you didn't expect us to stay silent did ya? "Silence like a cancer grows" - darkness grows. And we've got lights to shine.
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