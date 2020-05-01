Pegasus Commander Exposes WIlliam Barr & Robert "the Mule" Mueller with Special Guest Ole Dammegard

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Gene "Chip" Tatum resurfaces for the first time in years to discuss Donald Barr, Robert Mueller, Iran Contra and his book "The Mule"
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