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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - RusUAP+TPOM+MUFON +More GimbalFLIR.] - OT Chan Live#301
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6 views • August 23, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) Russian Cosmonaut making FUN of UFOs with a new new video
going viral after posting on twitter. Clip used from Lions Ground YT channel
2) Beach UAP that Robert wanted me to check out
3) Thirdphaseofmoon UFO vid garbage recycling will go over it
quickly and TR3b claim
4) Dave Falch - Tried to explain how much of Gimbal video is
Glare vs real Object.. will go over it and show flaws and Micks
reply as well.
5) Life on Mercury.. more Streetcap1 type nonsense from Scott C. Waring
lets explain again the NASA photo and why they (UFO frauds) enhance it to hide the
obvious.
6) More MrMBB333 exposing. feeding you untruths and fake news
a) A triangle shape craft
b) SOHO showing an object moving super fast.. what could it be?
7) MUFON cases vids and photos of UFOs to analyze (just skimmed some recent ones
to see if any good ones about. clearest was that silly google loon balloon
that Scott C Waring used on his website to con you believers)
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
1) Russian Cosmonaut making FUN of UFOs with a new new video
going viral after posting on twitter. Clip used from Lions Ground YT channel
2) Beach UAP that Robert wanted me to check out
3) Thirdphaseofmoon UFO vid garbage recycling will go over it
quickly and TR3b claim
4) Dave Falch - Tried to explain how much of Gimbal video is
Glare vs real Object.. will go over it and show flaws and Micks
reply as well.
5) Life on Mercury.. more Streetcap1 type nonsense from Scott C. Waring
lets explain again the NASA photo and why they (UFO frauds) enhance it to hide the
obvious.
6) More MrMBB333 exposing. feeding you untruths and fake news
a) A triangle shape craft
b) SOHO showing an object moving super fast.. what could it be?
7) MUFON cases vids and photos of UFOs to analyze (just skimmed some recent ones
to see if any good ones about. clearest was that silly google loon balloon
that Scott C Waring used on his website to con you believers)
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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