IoI / Are You Kidding!?! The U.S. Demands That Ukraine Return 'M1 ABRAMS' Tanks!
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

On the last day of November, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation held a meeting where the results of the fighting over the past month were discussed. In general, the Russian military command was satisfied with the results of the special military operation. It is reported that over the past 30 days, Russian troops have managed to establish control over vast territories in the Donetsk and Kupyansk directions, as well as destroy a large number of enemy personnel, including heavy military equipment and warehouses with Western weapons..................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

