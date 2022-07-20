7-20-2022 A lot of people feel lost now they are forced to recognize something is seriously wrong

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Episode 75
Everyone can feel that something is seriously wrong, even those that were cynical before may not know where to turn. We need to help others take the first step into the awakening. Now is a time for patience and support, and not "I told you so".
Watch the Joe M videos about Q following this link:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=joe%20m%20plan&kind=video
Watch Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson interview here:
bitchute.com/video/b0N0y0YAYDdC/
Read Patel Patriot's Substack here:
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/archive