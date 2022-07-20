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7-20-2022 A lot of people feel lost now they are forced to recognize something is seriously wrong
The British American Patriot
The British American Patriot
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90 views • July 20, 2022

Episode 75


Everyone can feel that something is seriously wrong, even those that were cynical before may not know where to turn. We need to help others take the first step into the awakening. Now is a time for patience and support, and not "I told you so".


Watch the Joe M videos about Q following this link:

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=joe%20m%20plan&kind=video


Watch Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson interview here:

bitchute.com/video/b0N0y0YAYDdC/


Read Patel Patriot's Substack here:

https://patelpatriot.substack.com/archive

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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