7-20-2022 A lot of people feel lost now they are forced to recognize something is seriously wrong

Episode 75





Everyone can feel that something is seriously wrong, even those that were cynical before may not know where to turn. We need to help others take the first step into the awakening. Now is a time for patience and support, and not "I told you so".





Watch the Joe M videos about Q following this link:

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=joe%20m%20plan&kind=video





Watch Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson interview here:

bitchute.com/video/b0N0y0YAYDdC/





Read Patel Patriot's Substack here:

https://patelpatriot.substack.com/archive