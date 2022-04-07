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Jeff Coulter Replaces the Bottle with the Bible After Witnessing the Horrors of Hell
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58 views • April 07, 2022
While on the way to go fishing, a head-on collision nearly killed retired police officer Jeff Coulter on April 22, 2014. Right before his release from the hospital, Jeff’s heart stopped, and he immediately heard terrifying demonic laughter and animalistic growling. Jeff reflects on the infinite blackness of Hell and the horrifying and total absence of the presence of God. Even worse, when he cried out to Jesus, there was a deafening silence. By the Lord’s grace, Jeff was brought back to life and now he is dedicated to sharing his incredible story with others. Jeff also warns people about the reality of Hell and the saving redemption of Jesus Christ through the ministry that he founded with his wife, Suzanne: JNS Ministries.


TAKEAWAYS

The chief surgeon of the hospital said it was a miracle that Jeff was even alive

Jeff was able to overcome alcoholism and depression by turning to Jesus

Jeff believes his late mother interceded on his behalf during his trip to Hell, warning him to clean up his act and turn to God

JNS Ministries’ Fishers of Kids Summer Youth Event is scheduled for June 4, 11, and 18, 2022


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Jeff and Suzanne Coulter’s CBN Interview: https://bit.ly/3wFoi9z
Until Death Do You Part Book: https://amzn.to/3ITbqPK
The Christian Experience Book: https://amzn.to/3qEr9vp
Fishers of Kids and JNS Ministries Video: https://bit.ly/36sLsp7
Fishers of Kids Youth Ministry: https://jnsministries.org/fishersofkids

🔗 CONNECT WITH JNS MINISTRIES
Website: https://jnsministries.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JNSMinistries
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jnsministries/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jnsministries/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JNS_Ministries
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JNSMinistries
CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/jnsministries

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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Keywords
americabiblegodhellchurchdemonssataniclake of firedivine interventiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbibledemonicfishers of kidsjeff coulterjnsministries
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