Jeff Coulter Replaces the Bottle with the Bible After Witnessing the Horrors of Hell

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TAKEAWAYS
The chief surgeon of the hospital said it was a miracle that Jeff was even alive
Jeff was able to overcome alcoholism and depression by turning to Jesus
Jeff believes his late mother interceded on his behalf during his trip to Hell, warning him to clean up his act and turn to God
JNS Ministries’ Fishers of Kids Summer Youth Event is scheduled for June 4, 11, and 18, 2022
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Jeff and Suzanne Coulter’s CBN Interview: https://bit.ly/3wFoi9z
Until Death Do You Part Book: https://amzn.to/3ITbqPK
The Christian Experience Book: https://amzn.to/3qEr9vp
Fishers of Kids and JNS Ministries Video: https://bit.ly/36sLsp7
Fishers of Kids Youth Ministry: https://jnsministries.org/fishersofkids
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