Britain. 90 Year Old Man is Arrested During a Protest for Julian Assange - 061922.

Britain. 90 year old man is arrested during a protest for Julian Assange.

I later read this, Police officers arrested a 92-year-old grandfather for a rally in defense of Julian Assange.





The video was shot at a rally in London.





The day before, the UK decided to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.





He is accused of disclosing classified information. The total term he faces is 175 years in prison.