Uvalde Shooter Fired Gun For 12 Minutes OUTSIDE School Before Entering; Police Stood By

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It’s now 100% clear that the Uvalde mass shooting was a “stand down operation,” meaning law enforcement was deliberately ordered to stand down so that the massacre could take place. The goal? Gun control, of course.
“Uvalde police stood outside
school while parents urged them to go inside during shooting,”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-27-uvalde-massacre-was-a-planned-stand-down-operation.html
Border Agents Stormed School and Killed Gunman After Local Police Told them to Wait
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/border-agents-stormed-school-killed-gunman-local-police-told-wait/
OUTRAGE: Uvalde Police Scanner Archive Missing 18 Minutes Of Data?
https://welovetrump.com/2022/05/27/outrage-uvalde-police-scanner-archive-missing-18-minutes-of-data-2/
Resources:
🔵 Sekur:
https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/NanotechVaccineRM
🔵 Parents:
https://ept.ms/3N1naSX
https://ept.ms/3NCeQcg
🔵 12 Minutes:
https://ept.ms/3lOOZC0