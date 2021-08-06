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They Can't Arrest Us All!
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151 views • August 06, 2021
August 5, 2021 - As the Biden Administration prepares to double-down on vaccine requirements, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stands firmly against bowing to unconstitutional mandates. Senator Paul is fully vaccinated, and one's vaccination status has nothing to do with fighting unlawful mandates requiring experimental vaccines.
Regardless of what is good or right, several Biden officials and mainstream media mouthpieces are suggesting that Americans be tied down and jabbed, whether we like it or not.
Now, the administration is dropping hints another lockdown lies ahead, and cities begin instituting vaccine passports.
It's time to resist, and pray for God to intervene!
Sources:
https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210629/one-in-ten-people-have-skipped-second-covid-vaccine-dose
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/5/biden-launches-vaccination-effort-schools/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9860707/They-arrest-Sen-Rand-Paul-slams-anti-science-mask-mandates.html
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-08-expert-discusses-likelihood-herd-immunity.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/desantis-responds-to-biden-i-am-standing-in-your-way-from-taking-peoples-freedoms-do-your-job
https://slate.com/business/2021/06/blackrock-invitation-houses-investment-firms-real-estate.html
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
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Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Regardless of what is good or right, several Biden officials and mainstream media mouthpieces are suggesting that Americans be tied down and jabbed, whether we like it or not.
Now, the administration is dropping hints another lockdown lies ahead, and cities begin instituting vaccine passports.
It's time to resist, and pray for God to intervene!
Sources:
https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210629/one-in-ten-people-have-skipped-second-covid-vaccine-dose
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/5/biden-launches-vaccination-effort-schools/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9860707/They-arrest-Sen-Rand-Paul-slams-anti-science-mask-mandates.html
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-08-expert-discusses-likelihood-herd-immunity.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/desantis-responds-to-biden-i-am-standing-in-your-way-from-taking-peoples-freedoms-do-your-job
https://slate.com/business/2021/06/blackrock-invitation-houses-investment-firms-real-estate.html
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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