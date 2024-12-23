Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic doctrines goes against what the Bible says (1)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 13, 2024.





Roman catholic church’s beliefs and doctrine do not align with what the Bible says including:





1. The Roman Catholic church supports SUNday rest and worship, xmas, easter and immaculate deception (not immaculate conception) as part of their own version of feast days in paragraph 2188.

2. The veneration and worship of Mary by the Roman Catholic church, let it be known that Mary is dead and has been dead for approximately 2000 years. There’s no biblical record of Mary ascending to heaven as we read about Enoch, Elijah and Christ.

3. The roman catholic church claims that Mary, even though she was married to Joseph, remained a virgin all of her life. But Matthew 13:55-56 speaks of Christ’s 4 brothers and at least 2 sisters.

4. In 431, the Roman catholic church considered Mary as a "Mediatrix", which goes against what the Bible says in 1 Timothy 2:5.

5. The roman catholic church claims that Mary is without sin or is immaculate but that goes against Romans 3:23.

6. Psalm 119:105 and John 17:17 uplifts the Bible along with 2 Timothy 3:16-17 and 2 Timothy 4:2 as God’s final written authority.

Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed” Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.

7. God says in Exodus 20:13 Thou shalt not kill but the roman catholic church has tortured and killed approximately 100 million Christians for their love of the word of God during a 1260 year period defined as time, times and dividing of time in Daniel 7:25.

8. Christ says not to call any man father in Matthew 23:9 but the roman catholic church has priests who are given the title of ‘father’ and the pope who is blasphemously called by the title ‘holy father’ by his followers.

9. God is against homosexuality and calls it an abomination in Leviticus 18:22 but the roman catholic church’s pope, a Jessssssssssuit, says it’s ok to bless same sex or homosexual roman catholic unions in December 2023.

10. The Bible says that we go to our graves when we die in Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, 10 but the Roman catholic church says the opposite of what the Bible says by claiming that roman catholics go to heaven after they die or is it purgatory, which is an invented doctrine of pope Gregory in 593, which goes against 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





