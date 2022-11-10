Exit the Cave | Howdie Mickoski

Today we're joined by Howdie Mickoski! Howdie is an author who delves into alternative history, ancient history, and the mysteries of this realm. Today we go from the concept of Plato's cave and what may be missing from that tale, the idea of reincarnation being a trap, and what exactly are you praying to? Mat from @thegreatdeceptionpodcast jumps in to cohost as well! You can find Howdie's book and other work at egyptian-wisdom-revealed.com and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2H-CUHTboLh8mumJU7HRYg and Mat's show is available wherever you consume your podcasts! Thanks for listening!





