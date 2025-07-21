© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Net Zero by 2050 is impossible... we have to get real"
"Anyone who has done any serious analysis knows it cannot be achieved without a significant drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us"
Welcome to Team Reality
It's good the Conservatives finally stating the obvious - & well done to all who have campaigned & contacted MPs on this
But we haven't forgotten Net Zero was imposed under the Conservative's watch - not that Labour or Lib Dems questioned properly, much less stopped you!
Also, conflating "a better future and a better environment" with Net Zero is wrong
It is just making us poorer, colder & less free - and the "environmental" impact of Net Zero is absolutely open to question too
This crackers scheme is doing huge damage all over the place
There is, therefore, still a huge amount to do and with Labour Govt still pushing Net Zero pls join the public campaign to say: