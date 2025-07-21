BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Net Zero by 2050 is impossible... we have to get real"
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
16 views • 1 day ago

"Net Zero by 2050 is impossible... we have to get real"


"Anyone who has done any serious analysis knows it cannot be achieved without a significant drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us"


Welcome to Team Reality


It's good the Conservatives finally stating the obvious - & well done to all who have campaigned & contacted MPs on this


But we haven't forgotten Net Zero was imposed under the Conservative's watch - not that Labour or Lib Dems questioned properly, much less stopped you!


Also, conflating "a better future and a better environment" with Net Zero is wrong


It is just making us poorer, colder & less free - and the "environmental" impact of Net Zero is absolutely open to question too


This crackers scheme is doing huge damage all over the place


There is, therefore, still a huge amount to do and with Labour Govt still pushing Net Zero pls join the public campaign to say: 

agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
