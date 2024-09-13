Mike Adams Sermon 037 - Fascinating fresh look at God's lessons for humanity for those who are NEW to scripture and faith

- Introduction to the Sermon and Speaker's Background (0:00)

- The Revolutionary Nature of the New Testament (2:14)

- The Concept of God and the Universe (4:20)

- The Ancient Israelites and the Old Testament (7:10)

- The Failure of the Old Testament Experiment (11:23)

- The Emergence of Christ and the New Testament (14:04)

- The Battle Between Christ and Satan (24:49)

- The Role of the Church and the Teachings of Christ (37:51)

- The Current State of Western Civilization (47:28)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (51:11)









