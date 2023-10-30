10/29/2023

Isaiah 50:10 Stay Upon God

Intro: What a time we live in. I get up every morning and I do three things. First…I get over the surprise that I am still here. Second….. I quickly check the news to see what Israel and her enemies are doing. And third…. I read the Bible and pray. The third thing is the most important. I want to stay in the Bible and in my walk with Jesus. There has never been a time like this in our lives. No nor will they ever be like this the Bible says. Even the most ardent skeptic has to agree that this is a time like no other. The whole world is involved and the whole world is connected moment by moment. How do we “stay” upon God and what does that mean?