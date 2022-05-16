© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Depopulation 19
Follow
1
Share
Report
167 views • May 16, 2022
I will post the videos that are deleted from You Tube and i will mention why.
I called Covid the flu - Don't let em get to ya!
You Tube called this Desinformation and deleted my video. It had about 700 views.
'
I also made myself famous with this here picture: https://imgur.com/a/Cu2gRln
I called Covid the flu - Don't let em get to ya!
You Tube called this Desinformation and deleted my video. It had about 700 views.
'
I also made myself famous with this here picture: https://imgur.com/a/Cu2gRln
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.